Let Transport Unions Reduce Fares—Kwabena Frimpong Appeals To Transport Minister

The vociferous NPP youth activist Mr. Kwabena Frimpong is calling on the transport minister to as a matter of urgency call on all transport unions to meet and consider a reduction in transportation fares with immediate effect.

This follows the decision by the President of the Republic, H E President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo during his 14th address to the nation, as he eased the restrictions on transports or commercial vehicles and urge them to return to their original way of loading their vehicles to it's full capacity with Covid-19 protocols observed.

He made this clarion call on the Kumasi Based Boss FM hosted by the legendary Wofa Kofi Appiah, he argued that "the transportation fares were increased in accordance with the Covid-19 restrictions and protocols. The transport unions met to make sure that, the fares were increased to complement the vehicle drivers and owners to make ends meet because they were running at a loss. This suggestion was received by the unions and passengers wholeheartedly. Therefore, if they are returning to normalcy, it is prudent for the fares to be slash in order to help lessen the burdens of passengers or commuters".

He further added that " these transport operators have been cheating we the ordinary Ghanaian because when there is an increment in fuel prices, these unions would increase their fares but if the government reduces fuel prices, they would never consider decreasing the fares which are very bad. Wofa prior to the lockdown a litre of fuel was Ghc5.65 and it went down to Ghc3.89 per litre but fares were never reduced."

In conclusion, Mr. Kwabena Frimpong said "in our part of the world, a hike in fuel and transport fares has an automatic effect on prices of goods and services escalating to an unimaginable level. In view of the president's vision of lessening the plight of Ghanaians in this worrying times, there is an extension of water and electricity prices to the next three months, Let us all support this agenda by also relieving the ordinary citizens the hardship Covid-19 has brought unto the ordinary Ghanaian by reducing our transport fares."

He, therefore, appealed to the Transport Minister to meet the unions to consider reducing the prices of fares to help lessen the burden and give the citizens a bit of respite.