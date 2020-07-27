Bolga Technical University Demands Speedy Completion Of Lecture Halls

Management of the Bolgatanga Technical University is appealing to the government to speed up the construction of a lecture hall theatre complex to meet the anticipated increase in students' enrollment for the 2020/2021 academic year.

Chairman of the Governing Council of the university, Prof. Francis Abantanga disclosed this during the 8th congregation of the university.

“I wish to appeal to the government to also address the issue of inadequate teaching staff (lecturers), insufficient lecture halls and accommodation facilities in readiness for the first batch of the free Senior High School graduates.”

The Bolgatanga Technical University is seriously constrained with lecture hall space and the anticipated increase in student numbers next academic year as a result of the graduation of the first batch of free SHS will be challenging”.

Prof. Abantanga, admonished government to urgently prioritize the lecture hall theatre complex project since its drawings and cost has been submitted to the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund).

Prof.Francis Abantanga. Chairman of Bolgatanga Technical University governing council

Interim Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Samuel Alnaa, commended government for the conversion of the school into a university, but appealed for financial clearance to recruit more lecturers.

He acknowledged that, though the government gave the school financial clearance to recruit 31 new staff in May 2020, it wasn't enough to meet the staff needs of the school.

“It is still inadequate to meet our staffing needs for the various departments of the university since we are bringing more programmes on board as well as the unavoidable arrival of the free SHS graduates.

“We are pleading to the government through the National Council for Tertiary Education (NCTE) to extend another kind hand to us by granting us more financial clearance”.

Interim Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Samuel Alnaa

A total of 362 students who successfully completed their 3-year National Higher Diploma, 2-year Bachelor of Technology and professional Diploma programmes of the 2019 cohorts were graduated.

Prof. Alnaa, challenged the graduates to utilize their entrepreneurial skills and training to strive for excellence in their endeavours.

He admonished the graduates to remain disciplined and avoid corruption and short cuts as they were dangerous to the progress in life.

Prof. Alnaa also hinted that the university this academic year will run new programmes tailored at meeting the needs of industry and potential students who desired to build a career in those fields of discipline.

The programmes are; 4-year Bachelor of Technology in Hospitality management, Agricultural Engineering, Civil Engineering, Building Technology and Ecological Agriculture.

Also is, a 3-year Higher National Diploma in Automobile Engineering, Banking and Finance, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering and Medical Laboratory Technology.

The other programmes are, One and half year top-up Bachelor of Technology in Supply chain management, marketing, Secretaryship and management, computerized Accounting and Hospitality management.

The rest are Ecological Agriculture, Agricultural Engineering, Civil Engineering and Building Technology.

---citinewsroom