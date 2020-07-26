Covid-19: Ghana’s Active Cases Now 3,307 with 29,494 Persons Discharged

Ghana’s covid-19 case count is now at 32,969.

This was announced by the President, Nana Akufo-Addo during his 14th address to the nation on Sunday, 26, 2020.

According to him, 29,494 persons who contracted the virus have also been discharged.

He said the current active cases in the country stand at 3,307.

“When I delivered Update No. 13, the number of active cases in the country, i.e. those who, as of 27th June 2020, had the virus, stood at four thousand, two hundred and forty-five (4,245). As at midnight of 24th July, nearly a month later, the number of active cases in Ghana stands at three thousand, three hundred and seven (3,307). Again, a month ago, the number of recoveries stood at twelve thousand, nine hundred and ninety-four (12,994). Today, it is twenty-eight thousand, nine hundred, and twenty-seven (29,494).”

President Akufo-Addo said, “this means our recovery rate has improved from seventy-five percent (75%) of positives, a month ago, to eighty-nine point five percent (89.5%), all in one month currently”.

---citinewsroom