Covid-19: Ghana's Ports Remained Closed — Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has announced that the Country's ports remained closed until further notice.

He added that pubs, night clubs and beaches stilled remained closed.

He has however extended the service hours of churches and mosques from one hour to two hours.

He said Christians and Muslims can now go back to their usual worship and prayers with their maker but must ensure strict adherence to the covid-19 safety protocols.

The President also advised religious leaders to make use of the natural air than the aircondition to allow ventilation.

Drinking spots can also operate but must strictly adhere to safety and hygiene protocols.

The President noted that the move is part of the gradual easing of the covid-19 restrictions in the country.

President Akufo-Addo said this in his 14th address on Sunday July 26.

The last time the President addressed the country on the pandemic was on June 28.