Homicide Experts Deployed To Find Killers Of 90-year-old Woman

Experts from the National Police headquarters have been deployed to the Savannah Region to search and arrest perpetrators of the incident where an elderly woman was lynched in Kafaba, a town near Salaga.

A statement from the Ghana Police Service indicated that “the Inspector General of Police yesterday [Saturday] 25th July 2020 dispatched homicide experts from the national police headquarters to the Savannah Region to help search for the murderers of Madam Akua Denteh, aged 90 years who was beaten to death at Kafaba … for allegedly being a witch.”

According to the statement, the suspects who have absconded “include one Sanjo, who is said to have hosted Hajia Filina, a priestess who declared the deceased a witch. Others are the priestess, one Teacher Aliu, Bumaye, Ashley, and Manafo”.

The police have placed a price of GHS2,000 for anyone who finds these perpetrators.

Persons who have any information on the culprits are being encouraged to reach the police on their toll free number, 18555 or 112.

— citinewsroom