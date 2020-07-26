Meet Hotorwovi Prince Kplorla, Aspiring UHAS Federal SRC President

Hotorwovi Prince Kplorla is a level 300 Physician Assistantship student in the School of Medicine of the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS).

He believes in genuity, development, patriotism, and service to humanity as he quests to become the next UHAS SRC President.

Hon. Prince Kplorla is a leader who believes in providing direction, inspiration, and guidance to the student fraternity of UHAS. He exhibits courage, passion, confidence, commitment, and ambition.

He is ready to consolidate the gains of the past and the future to continue strengthening UHAS SRC.

He knows the modus operandi of student leadership (SRC) in UHAS as he has served on myriad positions ranging from National Student's front, School Association(PASAG) President, SRC Committee Chairman to legislative (Parliament) member of the SRC.

He was elected as the President of the Physician Assistantship Student's Association of Ghana (PASAG), 2017/2018. The following semester he was repeated and life wasn't easy for him combining depression, academics and PASAG affairs. He wanted to resign and quit UHAS but Grace saw him through, and he left these earmarks behind;

ACHIEVEMENTS AS PASAG PRESIDENT

1. Was handed over net account of 65 cedis on paper with 5 xxl branded Lacoste still there at the moment

2. Created a bank account for the association because the previous administration didn't run an account

3. Handed over the account with Cash and Assets over 1040 cedis

Assets include branded exercise books, wrist bands and stickers( was enough that the current administration didn't produce any during their tenure)

4. First ever fresher's akwaaba bash held outside a classroom ( we rented Altiza and even invited students from other departments)

5. First time ever full participation in all activities at national Congress ( pageantry, sports, quiz)

6. Mega week celebration ever in PASAG history ( 6 days full of activities and full participation)

A. First ever trip( afadzato at just 15cedis as ticket)

B. Donation and outreach at Ho Prisons

C. Maiden Dinner and awards night

5. First ever PA student to contest and win elections at National level

6. Advocated for all PA's to be at one Hostel but not scattered

7. Advocated for regular fees for PA students ( no more fee-paying)

ACHIEVEMENTS AS DEBATE RESEARCH COORDINATOR, UHAS DEBATE SOCIETY

1. Organized first ever, fresher's inter hostels debate tournament 2019/20

2. Organized src inter schools debate 2019/20

ACHIEVEMENTS AS FEDERAL SRC TRANSPORT COMMITTEE CHAIRPERSON

1. Advocated for the addition of two other buses to the two existing mmt buses

2. Contracting a private company for 3 buses to run on hohoe campus

piloting early next semester

ACHIEVEMENTS AS FEDERAL SRC PRESIDENT ASPIRANT

1. Rolled out Public Health Education Campaign on COVID-19.

2. Paid a courtesy call on Rent Control to mitigate accommodation challenges amongst UHAS students.

3. Assisted students on how to navigate the UHAS Learning Management System or elearning.

4. Secured accommodation facility for continuing students on Hohoe Campus as part of the measures to curb accommodation crisis amongst students.

5. Secured accommodation facility for continuing students on Ho Campus as part of the measures to curb accommodation crisis amongst students.