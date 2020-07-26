Anam Wash Program In Ahafo Receives Major Boost

Listen to article

Asutifi North District Assembly (ANDA) in Ahafo Region has organised a 3-Day training workshop on Basic Sanitation Information System(BaSIS) for stakeholders to help capture and analyse information on the implementation of the Rural Sanitation Model and Strategy(RSMS) as part of the Asutifi North Ahonidie Mpuntuo (ANAM) - Water Sanitation and Hygiene(WASH) program.

The exercise supported financially and technically by World Vision Ghana(partner) and the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources respectively and held at Kenyasi, the capital of the District was attended by 20 participants.

The District Chief Executive, Anthony Mensah stated, the introduction of WASH initiative has yielded remarkable sanitation results for residents and with this, the assembly with its partners has vowed to equip all those who matter to execute the road map as designed.

According to him, the training - the workshop is of great interest to the assembly and its partners because those mandated to manage the initiative which aims of ensuring that by 2030 residents will have portable and accessible water with the best of sanitation irrespective of where one is located need know much about data collection in the modern way to suit district, regional and national levels.

Anthony Mensah urged all participants to take a keen interest in the training in order to help expedite the ultimate goal of the ANAM - WASH initiative which is to improve water and sanitation in the district.

He, therefore, thanked all partners for their assistance.

The Lead Facilitator of the training, Tsekpetse - Akuamoah Kweku walked participants through the substance of RSMS linked to the concept of BaSIS and explained that now Community-Led Total Sanitation(CLTS) is the new approach to achieve better sanitation which promotes innovation and commitment within the community and also motivates them to build their own sanitation infrastructures.

Tsekpetse -Akuamoah Kweku said with this, communities will not solely depend on hardware subsidies from any external agencies. With this model focuses the sanitation behaviour changes via the process of social awakening rather than constructing toilets.

" CLTS entreats an integrated approach to achieve and sustain Open Defecation Free(ODF) status in communities " he stated.

He further introduced them to the pillars of RSMS which include: enabling environment, demand creating using CLTS, facilitating supply(sanitation marketing), capacity building, monitoring, and evaluation.

The pillars made them understood that BaSIS has become monitoring and evaluating sanitation program designed to help in the implementation of CLTS at all levels that provides a detailed and thorough overview of the sanitation system.

Ive .W. Appiah who is also a member of the facilitating team expressed that in simplicity the program is designed for the compilation of data from approved sources in the form maps, charts, and tables based on certain sanitation indexes.

According to her, this will assist governments, politicians, and investors to easily make decisions at different levels because it offers users a more visualized approach by viewing sanitation data.

Ive Appiah introduced them to the ODK tool where am application via Google play store was downloaded to make everyone get the orientation on the components of BaSIS(websites and mobile phone application) through the appropriate use of each feature.

Both facilitators and participants visited communities like Abenako and Aboagya Nkwanta to collect data via their smartphones which have the installation of the ODK application. In all, 61 persons were confronted by the team to have their data in accordance with the new way of data collection on sanitation-related issues.

The 20 participants came from the District Planning Office, Education Directorate, District Environmental Health Department, Department of Community Development and Social Welfare, Civil Society Organizations, and the Office of CLTS.