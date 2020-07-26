Help Us Find 'Killers' Of 90-year-old Woman — Gonja Traditional Council To Residents

Listen to article

The Gonja Traditional Council has expressed disgust over the killing of a 90-year-old woman suspected of witchcraft in Kafaba in the Savannah Region.

Shocked and saddened by the incident, the Council in a statement said it in no uncertain terms, condemns “this barbaric act of violence which has perpetrated on the blind side of the Traditional Authority”.

The Overlord of the Gonja Kingdom, Yagbonwura Tuntumba Bore Essa, is hence pleading with his “people and the general public to assist the kingdom and the security agencies to identify the culprits and bring them to book”.

According to him, sanctioning the culprits will serve as a deterrent to others to desist from engaging in such “deviant behaviours”.

The 90-year-old woman was killed by some community members of the Kafaba township after a soothsayer accused her of being a witch.

In a video making rounds on social media on Thursday, July 23, a group of women were seen hitting and beating the elderly woman while other members of the community looked on unconcerned.

Even though many people have called for a hurried investigation into the matter, the police are yet to make any arrest since the incident happened.

Many Ghanaians have been denouncing the act.

Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang , the running mate to the National Democratic Congress’ flagbearer, John Mahama, in a statement, stressed that “the elderly in our society rather deserve our love and protection, not this level of unspeakable cruelty”.

She has also tasked the security agencies to fasten their probe into the matter.

— citinewsroom