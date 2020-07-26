Ghana’s COVID-19 Cases Balloon To 32,437 LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO Ghana’s COVID-19 has risen to 32,437. This was after 582 cases were recorded in the country. These are samples that were taken from June 29 to July 22, 2020, but reported from the lab on July 23. This was captured on the Ghana Health Service website on Sunday, July 26, 2020. The country has also recorded 28,927 clinical recoveries. The country's number of active cases is now 3,349.Out of this number, eight of them are in critical condition, five are on ventilators and 23 others are also in severe conditions. A total of 372,573 tests have been conducted from March to July 2020. The Upper East Region remains the only region with no active case. The Greater Accra Region still tops the COVID-19 chart with 16,716 cases, however, the region currently has 1,773 active cases. The Ashanti Region has a total of 7,866 cases followed by Western Region and Central regions with 2,539 and 2,539 cases respectively. Cumulative Cases per Region Greater Accra Region – 16,716 Ashanti Region – 7,866 Western Region – 2,539 Central Region – 1,349 Eastern Region – 1,214 Volta Region – 577 Bono East Region – 434 Bono Region – 426 Northern Region – 302 Western North Region – 298 Upper East Region – 282 Oti Region – 172 Ahafo Region – 121 Upper West Region – 75 Savannah Region – 57 North East Region – 9 — citinewsroom CoronavirusCovid-19Coronavirus in Ghana
Ghana’s COVID-19 Cases Balloon To 32,437
Ghana’s COVID-19 has risen to 32,437.
This was after 582 cases were recorded in the country.
These are samples that were taken from June 29 to July 22, 2020, but reported from the lab on July 23.
This was captured on the Ghana Health Service website on Sunday, July 26, 2020.
The country has also recorded 28,927 clinical recoveries.
The country's number of active cases is now 3,349.
Out of this number, eight of them are in critical condition, five are on ventilators and 23 others are also in severe conditions.
A total of 372,573 tests have been conducted from March to July 2020.
The Upper East Region remains the only region with no active case.
The Greater Accra Region still tops the COVID-19 chart with 16,716 cases, however, the region currently has 1,773 active cases.
The Ashanti Region has a total of 7,866 cases followed by Western Region and Central regions with 2,539 and 2,539 cases respectively.
Cumulative Cases per Region
