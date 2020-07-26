Covid-19: Akufo-Addo To Address Ghanaians Tonight

President Akufo-Addo will address Ghanaians tonight on the COVID-19 situation in the country.

President Akufo-Addo’s 14th address on the government’s management of pandemic in Ghana will air at 8 pm, according to a notice from the Presidency.

The last time the President addressed the country on the pandemic was on June 28.

In that address, he told Ghanaians about the reopening of schools for final year Junior High School students and measures put in place to curb the spread of the virus in educational institutions.

At the time, the COVID-19 cumulative figure stood at 17,351 and 112 deaths.

But almost a month down the line, the total figure currently [July 26, 2020] stands at 31,851 with the death toll at 161.

The current active cases, however, stand at 3,252 following the discharge of 28,438 persons noted to be clinically recovered.

There have been complaints about the lack of adherence to the COVID-19 safety protocols leading to the upsurge of the cases.

The Greater Accra Region is still leading the chart with 16,426 cases followed by the Ashanti Region with 7,646 cases.

---citinewsroom