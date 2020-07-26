Additional 3months Free Water Supply Begins With July Consumption – GWCL

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has announced that the implementation of three additional months of free water supply takes effect with July consumption.

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta presenting the mid-year budget review in Parliament last Thursday disclosed that the government has decided to support the citizenry with free water supply for the next three months as the fight against the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic continues.

In a statement, the GWCL has indicated that the implementation of the directive is taking effect from this month.

“Management wishes to inform the general public that the implementation of the President’s directive is in progress since the period of implementation takes effect with July consumption”, a statement from the GWCL signed by has said.

The directive from the government means that all Domestic customers of the Ghana Water Company Limited on category 611 shall have their bills from July to September 2020, absorbed and paid for by the government.

Meanwhile, customers have been encouraged to repair all leakages in their homes including overflowing reservoirs and dripping taps, valves, etc.

In addition, the citizenry has been charged to report all burst pipes and leakages immediately to the nearest GWCL district offices.

Read full statement below: