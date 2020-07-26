Ghana Covid-19 Cases Hit 31, 851

Ghana has recorded 794 new cases of COVID-19.

This pushes the country’s total infections to 31,851.

The Ghana Health Service update confirmed that recoveries/discharges have increased significantly to 28, 438, with the death toll still pegged at 161.

Accra still leads the log with 16,426 cases.

Meanwhile, Eight and 25 persons are in critical and severe conditions respectively while four others remain on ventilators.