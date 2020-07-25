ModernGhanalogo

25.07.2020 Headlines

Akufo-Addo To Cut Sod For North East YEA Office

By Reporter
President Akufo-Addo will on Tuesday cut sod for the construction of the Regional office for the Youth Employment Agency in the newly created North East Region.

The office complex is purposed to facilitate the job creation Agenda of the President and to bring governance closer to the people.

The complex will house the Regional Administrative office, the YEA Jobcentre, Recruitment offices among others, with the hope of getting more job opportunities and Entrepreneurship training for the youth of North East Region.

The ceremony will take place at Nalerigu in the North East Region on Tuesday at 11am.

