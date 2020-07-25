Markets Disinfections Contributing To Low Covid-19 Infections In North East – Minister

The North East Regional Minister, Solomon Namliit Boar, has hailed the ongoing mass disinfections of markets in the North-East Region.

Speaking to journalists on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at the forecourt of the North East Regional Coordinating Council ahead of the commencement of the phase two of the markets disinfections exercise in North East, the Minister said the mass disinfections have been really helpful as far as controlling the spread of coronavirus in the region is concerned.

According to him, since the outbreak of the coronavirus in Ghana in March, this year, only nine cases have been recorded in the North East Region.

The Minister said 80 of the cases were imported and are positively responding to treatment, expressing hope that very soon they will be discharged.

Part of the reasons for the low cases in the region, he stressed, was the mass disinfections of markets and the culture of adherence to the coronavirus safety protocols by residents.

According to him, Zoomlion’s spraying officers have been on top of their jobs, ensuring that markets are properly sprayed.

The cases that we have today are on the low side and I want to emphasize that exercise contributed a lot to that, he said.

The Minister thanked President Nana Akufo-Addo for his continuous efforts to ensuring that citizens of the North East Region live a dignified life.

He disclosed that the first phase of the Disinfection exercise was applauded by everyone in the region.

---Daily Guide