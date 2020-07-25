Ghana Marks Eid-Al-Adha On July 31

Listen to article

The Interior Ministry has declared Friday, July 31 as a public holiday.

The day is to be used to mark this year's Eid-Al-Adha.

In a statement, the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, said July 31 is a statutory public holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country.

In the statement, the Minister advised the general public to observe the safety protocols associated with the novel Coronavirus pandemic, especially in relation to social events at public places.

---Daily Guide