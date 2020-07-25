W/R: One Killed, Others Injured In Robbery Attack At Dompim

Armed robbers who attempted to rob a gold buying agent Friday evening at Dompim in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality in the Western Region ended up shooting to death a rubber farmer.

Several others have also been injured in the process.

A source told Citi News this happened when the alleged robbers who were more than five went to a gold buyer at James Town, a suburb of Dompim after 7 pm with the pretence to sell their gold.

Upon reaching her house, the armed robbers then ordered the gold buyer and her household to face down.

One of the hostages, identified as Antobam, in an attempt to escape was shot by the armed robbers.

The gun shot attracted some residents to the scene prompting the escape of the robbers into a nearby forest while they indiscriminately shot to scare away locals from arresting them.

The police came to the crime scene hours later after information reached them. The Tarkwa Nsuaem Divisional Police Commander, ACP Dennis Abade, when contacted told Citi News he was busy with investigations at the crime scene.

---citinewsroom