CODA To Redevelop Asomdwee Park Into National Monument In Honour Of Atta Mills

Asomdwee Park, the burial grounds of the Late Prof. John Evans Atta Mills, former President will be given a facelift to enhance its status as a national monument in honour of the former President who died in office in 2012.

The redevelopment will be funded by the Coastal Development Authority (CODA), under the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP).

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CODA, Lawyer Jerry Ahmed Shaib made this known when he cut sod for the commencement of construction works at the Asomdwee Park on the occasion of the 8th anniversary remembrance and wreath laying ceremony of the demise of the Late President organised by the Atta Mills Institute on Friday, 25th July, 2020.

Present at the event were Sam Kofi Atta Mills, son of the former President; Special Advisor to the President, Mr. Ken Amankwah Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon Edward Doe Adjaho, CEO and Founder of Atta Mills Institute, Mr Koku Anyidoho, immediate past Moderator of Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Rt. Rev. Francis Amenu, Director of Political Affairs at the Office of the President, Mr. Frank Asiedu Bekoe and some former government officials.

Government’s commitment

In his remarks, Lawyer Jerry Ahmed Shaib stated, “I am delighted to inform you that, as a gesture of government’s commitment to advancing the values and ideals espoused by the Late Prof. Mills, H. E President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has directed the Coastal Development Authority to fund the redevelopment of Asomdwee Park to transform it into a national monument befitting of its status as the final resting place of this great son of Ghana.”

He further stated that, “government will continue to support the Institute in recognition of Prof’s invaluable contribution to the development of our dear nation”.

The facelift will entail the completion of planned and uncompleted projects that have been abandoned since 2012. There will also be additional enhancements to improve the tourism potential of the facility.