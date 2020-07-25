Covid-19: Ghana's Cases Hit 31,057

Some 691 new COVID-19 infections have been recorded on July 24.

This brings the case count to 31,057.

Eight more persons have succumbed to the Coronavirus disease.

This pushes the country's death toll to 161.

An update from the Ghana Health Service has confirmed.

These are samples that were taken from June 17 to July 20, 2020, but reported from the lab on July 21.

However, 27,801 people have recovered and discharged.

The country's number of active cases is now 3,095.

Regional Breakdown

Greater Accra Region – 16,068

Ashanti Region – 7,267

Western Region – 2,467

Central Region – 1,328

Eastern Region – 1,214

Volta Region – 568

Bono Region – 421

Bono East Region – 413

Northern Region – 302

Western North Region – 298

Upper East Region – 282

Oti Region – 172

Ahafo Region – 116

Upper West Region – 75

Savannah Region – 57

North East Region – 9