Covid-19: Ghana's Cases Hit 31,057 LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO Some 691 new COVID-19 infections have been recorded on July 24. This brings the case count to 31,057. Eight more persons have succumbed to the Coronavirus disease. This pushes the country's death toll to 161. An update from the Ghana Health Service has confirmed. These are samples that were taken from June 17 to July 20, 2020, but reported from the lab on July 21. However, 27,801 people have recovered and discharged. The country's number of active cases is now 3,095. Regional Breakdown Greater Accra Region – 16,068Ashanti Region – 7,267Western Region – 2,467Central Region – 1,328Eastern Region – 1,214Volta Region – 568Bono Region – 421Bono East Region – 413Northern Region – 302Western North Region – 298Upper East Region – 282Oti Region – 172Ahafo Region – 116Upper West Region – 75Savannah Region – 57North East Region – 9 CoronavirusCovid-19Coronavirus in Ghana
Covid-19: Ghana's Cases Hit 31,057
Some 691 new COVID-19 infections have been recorded on July 24.
This brings the case count to 31,057.
Eight more persons have succumbed to the Coronavirus disease.
This pushes the country's death toll to 161.
An update from the Ghana Health Service has confirmed.
These are samples that were taken from June 17 to July 20, 2020, but reported from the lab on July 21.
However, 27,801 people have recovered and discharged.
The country's number of active cases is now 3,095.
Regional Breakdown
Greater Accra Region – 16,068
Ashanti Region – 7,267
Western Region – 2,467
Central Region – 1,328
Eastern Region – 1,214
Volta Region – 568
Bono Region – 421
Bono East Region – 413
Northern Region – 302
Western North Region – 298
Upper East Region – 282
Oti Region – 172
Ahafo Region – 116
Upper West Region – 75
Savannah Region – 57
North East Region – 9