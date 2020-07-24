Yeji, Bono East: St. Mathias Catholic Hospital Closes Down Over COVID-19 Infections

The Management of the St. Mathias Catholic Hospital at Yeji in the Pru East District of the Bono East Region has temporarily closed down some Departments in the facility as some staff of the facility contracts COVID-19.

The following Departments at the facility including; the Out Patient Department(OPD), Antenatal Clinic, and Special Clinics have all been closed down for two weeks and would be revived as time goes on.

The St Mathias Catholic Hospital at Yeji is a major referral facility in the Pru East District it also serves clients from the Savanah Region and other adjoining districts including Pru West.

First News has cited a memo to that effect signed by the Administrator of the hospital, Parisuddam Matangi which states that the facility is attending to only emergency cases.

---FirstNewsroom.com