CJ Back To Work After 14-day Self-Isolation

Chief Justice Anin Yeboah has resumed work after a 14-day self-isolation over COVID-19 fears.

His self-isolation was disclosed in a statement issued and signed by Judicial Secretary Cynthia Pamela Addo.

According to the statement, Justice Anin Yeboah, on the “advice of his doctors, embarked on a 14-day self-isolation in compliance with COVID-19 protocols” effective Monday, 6 July 2020.

It added: “During this period, His Lordship will be working from the Chief Justice’s Official Residence at the Cantonments, Accra.”

Meanwhile, Justice Anin Yeboah has taken delivery of some 100 pieces of waste bins presented to the Judicial Service by the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources.

