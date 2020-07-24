Deputy Minority Leader Fights Chieftaincy Minister For Taking Credit For Two School Projects In Ketu North

Listen to article

Deputy Minority Leader and Member of Parliament for Ketu North Municipality, Hon. Dr. James Klutse Avedzi said he lobbied for the construction of six unit classrooms blocks for two basic schools in Torvie and Huive, farming communities in the municipality.

Hon. Avedzi made the revelation after the completed projects were commissioned by the Chieftaincy Minister, Hon. Kofi Dzamesi who is also the Ketu North NPP Parliamentary Candidate and some officials of the municipality without sending an invite to him who lobbied for the projects.

According to the Hon. Avedzi, he sent a request to the GETFund administrator in 2018 and 2019 for the construction and subsequently was granted the requests. The MP added that he was given approval letter by GETFund which he presented to the Ketu North Municipal Assembly for contracts to be awarded.

No sod cutting was done before the commencement of the projects.

However, Kofi Dzamesi whom the MP says know nothing about the projects at a latter time came and did a sod cutting ceremony at a time the projects were half way through. Hon. Avedzi was left out of the ceremony as he was not invited.

Upon completion of the projects, Kofi Dzamesi together with the MCE, Anthony Avorgbedor went and commissioned the classroom blocks yesterday, July 23 also without the notice of the Deputy Minority Leader who requested for the projects back in 2018 and 2019.

Hon. Avedzi however comforted himself by saying the residents in the two communities that have been served with the projects are aware that the projects were brought to them by him.

He further indicated that GETFund is the Fund which belongs to all Ghanaians including the people of Torvie and Huive. He added further that he is happy the people of Torvie and Huive are also going to benefit from the fund.

The MP urged the teachers and the pupils to put the classrooms to maximum use and to also take good care of them.

Source: GhanaVanguard.com