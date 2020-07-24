COVID-19: Deputy Trade Minister Ahomka-Lindsay Self-Quarantined

Listen to article

Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Robert Ahomka-Lindsay has gone into self-quarantine.

He says he is going into 14-day isolation after feeling unwell for some time now.

According to him, the decision is in compliance with COVID-19 protocol.

Some government officials have recovered after contracting the virus. Education Minister Mathew Opoku Prempeh and Regional Integration minister Dan Botwe have all recovered from the virus. But Managing Director of the Forestry Commission Sir John succumbed to the virus.

---starrfmonline