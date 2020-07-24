COVID-19: Ahafo Region Takes Its Turn Of 2nd Round Of National Disinfection

Markets in the Ahafo Region on Thursday 23 July 2020, had their turn of the ongoing nationwide disinfection and cleaning aimed at containing the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

The two-day exercise, which will include a huge clean-up operation after the disinfection will cover 66 markets, 106 public toilets, and all the lorry stations in the region.

Launching the exercise at the Asunafo North Municipality, Goaso in the Ahafo Region, Hon. Yaw Osei-Boahen, the Municipal Chief Executive, Asunafo North Municipal Assembly said the virus has created both financial and economic problems in the world including Ghana.

To this end, he stated that the ongoing disinfection exercise in public places across the country will help contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

He also noted that the assembly is doing its best to educate residents to comply with the government's precautionary measures.

He explained that the exercise was being done to tidy the markets and keep them clean.

He further noted that the Assembly has recently distributed 10,000 face masks, 10,000 hand sanitizers, and some Veronica buckets to the residents in addition to the previous one done by the government and the Assembly.

In today's disinfection exercise in the region, the Zoomlion disinfection crew disinfected the following markets and lorry stations namely: Yam Market, Daily Market, Mim Market, Wednesday Market, Ako Adjei lorry station, Old station, Mim station, Kenyasi market, Ntrotroso market and taxis rank.

A combined team of military, police and fire service personnel was deployed to provide security and support for the exercise

For his part, the Public Job Manager for Zoomlion in Bono, Bono East, and Ahafo Regions, Mr George Manu said, Zoomlion is committed to working in order to defeat this virus. Adding that all the markets, public places, and the lorry stations within the six working administration Districts will be disinfected.

"Zoomlion is ready to work with the government to ensure that 'we defeat COVID-19'," he said

He urged everyone to continue to observe all the directives in order to limit the spread of the virus.