Lady Jay To Uplift Fans Spirit With Virtual Concert On Saturday

Ghanaian songstress Lady Jay after the release of her debut EP “Anywhere you dey” has signed a performance deal with UK Entertainment Company “Shodement” and will perform her first live virtual concert in Ghana.

This virtual concert targeted at thrilling her fans around the globe is happening this Saturday, July 25th at 2:00pm GMT.

She recently had two of her songs, “Odo Nana” and “For You You You” featured on an HBO TV show titled “I May Destroy You”.

The music sensation has worked with some of the region's most influential artists including Sarkodie, BOJ, E.L, Yaa Pono, among others.

Wahala Entertainment signed Lady Jay in 2018 after she returned from Canada where she studied music business and has since released four singles and music videos which influenced a new generation of listeners.

She has also been working on her famous live music concert “Magic Dream” held at Zen Garden a few times this year.

During an interview with Lady Jay, she talked about her upcoming projects one of which is titled “This is Africa”. It is said to be an anthem to all African people and is a song that she holds very close to her heart.

“This is Africa” is set for release later this year and is going to be the biggest project both Wahala Entertainment and Lady Jay have ever worked on.

Tickets can be purchased for the LIVE virtual concert this Saturday on https://beautifulghanatour.eventbrite.co.uk

---GNA