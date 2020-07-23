COVID-19 National Trust Fund Mobilises Ghc53.9million

The COVID-19 National Trust Fund has mobilised GH¢53,911,249.87.

Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, the Minister of Finance said this at the 2020 mid-year budget review in Parliament on Thursday.

He said a total of GH¢32,820,564.97 was utilized out of the amount and expressed gratitude to the donors for the support.

The Minister said the Fund transferred GH¢10,257,360.00 into the COVID-19 Private Sector Fund for acquisition of Personal Protection Equipment (PPEs) and other medical items to resource the country's frontline workers.

Mr Ofori-Atta said the National Commission for Civic Education was also supported with GH¢2,500,000.00 to enhance COVID-19-related public sensitisation.

To improve decision making, he noted that the Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research (ISSER) was provided with GH¢297,920.00 to conduct studies on the impact of the pandemic in 80 districts across the country.

Mr Ofori-Atta said further funds were released to purchase food items, vehicles, PPE, and medical supplies to 32 other key institutions.

He said,“A significant quantity of the PPE were distributed to the Ghana Health Service, the COVID-19 Care Management Team, and five health institutions to support the fight against the pandemic.

“The Fund also distributed food items to the aged, vulnerable, and needy persons through Help Age Ghana, and five care homes and shelters. In addition, 10 saloon cars and two pick-up vehicles were provided to four Treatment/Isolation Centres, six Laboratories and COVID-19 Care Management Teams to enhance surveillance, testing, contact tracing, and management of cases”.

The Minister said to address the peculiar needs of Pantang Hospital, PPE and one ventilator were also provided.

—GNA