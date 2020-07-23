COVID-19: More Free Water, Electricity Relief For 3months Coming – Ken

Ghanaians will soon again enjoy another three months of free water supply and electricity relief as part of efforts to cushion Ghanaians against the hardship brought on by the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta announced this today, Thursday, July 23, 2020 while presenting the 2020 mid-year budget review in Parliament.

“It is because we put the concerns and aspirations of the ordinary Ghanaian first. That is also why we further reduced electricity prices by half and completely provided potable water for free for everybody since March this year. And we will extend it for another 3 months,” he said.

