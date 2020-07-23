Ghc3.2bn Invested In Free SHS – Finance Minister

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta says government has invested about Ghc 3.2 billion in the implementation of the Free SHS.

He said that has benefitted some 1.2 million Ghanaian children at the Senior High School level.

According to him, as a result, there has been a Ghc 2.2 million in savings to parents.

He made this known on the floor of parliament on Thursday as he presented the 2020 Mid-year budget review.

In addition, he said government has also invested Ghc 1.6 billion in the creation of jobs for about 100,000 youth through the flagship NabCo programme.

---Daily Guide