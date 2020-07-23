ModernGhanalogo

23.07.2020 Agriculture

Ghc 1.85bn Invested In Ghana’s Agric Sector — Ken

LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Government has since 2017 invested an amount of Ghc 1.85 billion in the agriculture sector.

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, made this known on the floor of Parliament on Thursday as he presented the 2020 mid-year budget review.

He said government has “invested over Ghc 1.85 billion in agriculture sector from a low of Ghc 181 million.”

According to him, government has also paid Ghc 5.3 billion of Ghc 6 billion claims validated by the Auditor-General.

He said government has completed all outstanding policy measures under the derailed IMF programme by the previous government.

---Daily Guide

