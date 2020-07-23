Ejura: Police Grabs Woman For Allegedly Killing Her Two Children

Police at Ejura in the Ashanti Region have nabbed a 35-year-old woman alleged to have killed her two children at Yeboah-Akosua near Sekyedumase.

According to police, the bodies of the suspect's one-month-old baby and a two-year-old child were found at separate locations when police followed up after the father of the children lodged a complaint.

The body of the one-month-old baby was found in the suspect's room while that of the two-year-old was found partially buried at a secluded area some four miles away from their home.

The Ejura-Sekyedumase Police Commander, Superintendent Owusu Bempah, who confirmed the incident to Citi News said the suspect, Adwoa Juliana has been arrested and will be arraigned soon.

“At about 7:30 pm on Wednesday, a man went to the Sekyedumase Police station and reported that his wife has murdered their one-month-old child and he also entertaining fear that the other one who was nowhere to be found has also been murdered by the wife. So, police accompanied him to the house and found the body of the boy about one-month-old in a T-shirt dead, but no visible marks of assault were found on him. Police interrogated the woman and the woman led them to a place near Frantei about four-miles away from their cottage and also found that the younger boy about two-years had also being murdered and partially buried because part of the body was out and could be seen. And also 200 Ghana cedis notes had been torn into pieces at where the body had been buried. And also, a small bag containing the deceased's personal effects like T-shirt, pants and other things were also in it”, he narrated.

Superintendent Bempah indicated that although police cannot conclude on the mental state of the suspect, her posture in the course of interrogation is giving police reasons to suspect she could be mentally unstable.

Meanwhile, bodies of the two children have been deposited at the St. Theresa Hospital morgue at Nkoranza for autopsy and preservation.

---citinewsroom