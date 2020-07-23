Budget Reading Delay: Ken Is Hiding To Rewrite The Budget — Minority Accuses

Listen to article

The Minority in Parliament have accused the Finance Minister of hiding to rewrite the 2020 mid-year budget review following the hours of delay even though present in the House.

There are reports that Ken Ofori Atta is being held up somewhere in the House by the Majority Caucus in Parliament causing the hours of delay.

This, the Minority believe the Finance Minister who is supposed to ending the budget reading by now is rather being cajoled by the Majority MPs to make last minute changes.

Ken Ofori-Atta is expected to present the 2020 mid-year budget review to parliament today in accordance with Section 28 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921).

The Minority in Parliament have said the minister should use the opportunity to render accounts to the nation on all the accruals received for the COVID-19 pandemic fight.

The Chairman of the Finance Committee of Parliament, Dr Mark Assibey-Yeboah, however, told journalists a few days ago that Mr Ofori-Atta will not be doing that today.

Meanwhile, Economist Prof Godfred Bokpin has said the mid-year budget review, will not be the magic fixer of Ghana’s COVID-19-ravaged economy.