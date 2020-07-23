Ursula Directive To GBC, Crystal TV Would Introduce Vulnerabilities Into The Firewalls Of Free Expression — NMC

The National Media Commission (NMC) says “it is highly aware and alert to the huge responsibility it bears as the shepherd against any form of encroachment by individuals, politicians and state agencies on the freedom and independence of the media.

The Commission said it would, therefore, continue to perform its constitutionally-mandated guardian role with high sense of dedication, alertness and patriotism.

“Allowing politicians to control the gateway to public communication would introduce vulnerabilities into the constitutional firewalls of free expression in Ghana.”

These were contained in a press release issued and signed by Mr. Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafo, the NMC Chairman, following directives from the National Communication Authority (NCA) to the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) and Crystal TV, regarding their broadcasting channels on the National Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) platform.

The Commission said the directive given to GBC and Crystal TV by the Minister for Communications “purports to usurp the constitutional mandate and authority of the National Media Commission and same cannot be obliged under our current constitutional dispensation.“

It said it wished, however, to take advantage of the current discussion to draw public attention to the Commission's concerns regarding the operations, management and governance of the National DTT platform.

The Commission explained that broadcasting at all material times had involved two elements - content production and transmission.

It said the two combined to constitute the broadcast medium and that the DTT platform was the new technology for broadcasting transmission, which was part of broadcasting.

The Commission said DTT should, therefore, be treated as media to enable it to benefit from all the freedoms guaranteed the media by the 1992 Constitution.

The DTT was also state-owned and must be covered by the constitutional provisions on the state-owned media, it explained.

The NMC said the DTT was also uniquely positioned as the medium through, which all free-to-air broadcast content could be transmitted to reach the Ghanaian public, thus, it sat at the gateway of public communications with the capacity to determine whose ideas got communicated within the public sphere.

It would, therefore, be “unhelpful to democracy to leave the control of the gateway to public communications in the hands of a Minster of State.”

It commended the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah for his role towards resolving the impasse.

