COVID-19: Ghana's Case Count Now 29,672

Ghana has confirmed 683 new cases of COVID-19. This pushes the total number of confirmed positive cases to 29,672. The number of cases that have recovered is 26,090. The death toll remains at 153. The number of active cases is therefore 3,429. The latest update from the Ghana Health Service has confirmed today July 22. Regional breakdownGreater Accra Region – 15,706Ashanti Region – 6,637Western Region – 2,350Central Region – 1,236Eastern Region – 1,120Volta Region – 538Bono Region – 421Bono East Region – 383Northern Region – 302Western North Region – 286Upper East Region – 282Oti Region – 154Ahafo Region – 116Upper West Region – 75Savannah Region – 57North East Region – 9
