22.07.2020 Headlines

COVID-19: Ghana's Case Count Now 29,672

Ghana has confirmed 683 new cases of COVID-19.

This pushes the total number of confirmed positive cases to 29,672.

The number of cases that have recovered is 26,090.

The death toll remains at 153.

The number of active cases is therefore 3,429.

The latest update from the Ghana Health Service has confirmed today July 22.

Regional breakdown

Greater Accra Region – 15,706

Ashanti Region – 6,637

Western Region – 2,350

Central Region – 1,236

Eastern Region – 1,120

Volta Region – 538

Bono Region – 421

Bono East Region – 383

Northern Region – 302

Western North Region – 286

Upper East Region – 282

Oti Region – 154

Ahafo Region – 116

Upper West Region – 75

Savannah Region – 57

North East Region – 9

