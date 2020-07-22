Arrest, Prosecute Banda Murder, Kasoa Shooting Instigators — GBA

Listen to article

The Ghana Bar Association (GBA) has described as “disturbing and totally unacceptable”, the violent events that occurred at Banda Ahenkro in the Bono Region and the Awutu Senya East Constituency in the Central Region during the ongoing voter registration exercise.

In the Bono Region, a graduate teacher was killed during a confrontation at a registration centre.

At Kasoa on Monday, 20 July 2020, the sitting MP, Hawa Koomson, fired a warning shot at a registration centre as chaos marred the exercise that day.

Three motorcycles were burnt and EC officials took to their heels after gun-wielding men disrupted the process.

The GBA, in a statement, said it finds “these incidences very unfortunate and we hereby condemn unreservedly the actions of the perpetrators which have resulted in the untimely death of one person, attacks on officials of the EC, mayhem and confusion. Their actions are lawless and totally unacceptable.”

The GBA further noted that it is regrettable that the suspects, in one instance, include a minister who is also a lawmaker.

The association says it has taken notice of the fact that the Police is investigating the matter and express the hope that the investigation will result “in the swift arrest and due prosecution of the offenders irrespective of status”.

---classfmonline