Dr. Kwasi Asabir Must Resign Over Corruption Allegation — Group

A group calling itself the Patriotic Advocates for Truth, Peace, and Development, Ghana is demanding the resignation of Director of Human Resource at the Health Ministry Dr. Kwesi Asabir over corruption and nepotism.

A press release signed by the Founder and Convener, Mr. Isaac Kobina Ochem has noted that a petition to the government has become necessary because the Health Ministry has failed to take appropriate action on the said matter over since the Punch Newspaper published the story.

The Punch newspaper, on Monday 22nd June 2020, reported on a story on its 3rd page with a headline: ‘Rot at Health ministry’, Director of Human Resource cited for extortions and recommending unqualified persons.

This particular publication was referring to Dr. Kwesi Asabir who is alleged to have involved himself in such highly corrupt practices by extorting monies ranging from fifty thousand Ghana Cedis and above from newly appointed principals of health training institutions before endorsing for their appointment to be able to take office.

The Patriotic Advocates for Truth, Peace and Development, Ghana, is, therefore, asking the government to let Dr. Kwesi Asabir tender in his resignation letter to the sector minister in order to pave way for an independent investigation body to probe the allegations against leveled against him.

“Another allegation the punch newspaper per its credible investigation conducted revealed, Dr. Kwesi Asabir is adopting what is called nepotism, in that he has recommended for the appointment of one lady by name, Rebecca Akweley a closest friend of he, Dr. Kwesi Asabir’s wife to a position of HR manager who does not deserve because she has not passed through the ranks per the laydown procedure at the health ministry,” the statement reads.

It adds, “All these calls for probe since we as an advocacy group that believe in the truth is drawing the attention of the government to take action with immediate effect by compelling Dr. Kwesi Asabir to step aside by resigning to pave way for an independent investigation body to delve into the issue and come out with its findings for the whole world to know”.

Read full statement from the NGO below: