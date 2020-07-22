Two Granted Bail After Being Arrested With Weapons

Listen to article

The Bole Magistrate Court presided by Andrews Prince Cudjoe has granted bail to two persons who were arrested for illegal possession of firearms at Kojokora in the West Gonja district of the Savannah region.

The accused persons were granted bail with one surety each of an amount of GHC2,000 each.

They have been charged with possession of firearms without lawful authority.

They however pleaded not guilty to the charge aaqqnd are expected to reappear in court on August 11.

It will be recalled that Savannah Regional Police Command arrested two persons for illegal possession of firearm at Kojokora in the West Gonja district of the Savannah region.

DGN Online gathered that the suspects Inusah Iddisah and Salifu Abubakar claimed they were escorting the passengers to the registration centre with weapons due to the rampant robbery incidents in the area.

The suspects were arrested with guns, ammunitions and machetes.

The Savannah Regional Police Commander, DCOP Adutwum Bediako who confirmed the arrest to DGN Online said during interrogations, the suspects said they were using the weapons to protect the passengers by escorting them to the registration centre.

---Daily Guide