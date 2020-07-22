Covid-19: Nigeria’s Cases Now 37,801

Listen to article

Total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Nigeria now stands at 37,801.

The total was reached after Nigeria reported some 576 new cases on Tuesday night, July 21, 2020.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in a tweet, about 15,677 persons have been discharged.

Unfortunately, deaths related to the virus in Nigeria have climbed up to 805.

Breakdown of New Cases

Lagos-88

Kwara-87

FCT-82

Plateau-62

Ondo-39

Enugu-28

Oyo-26

Taraba-24

Kaduna-20

Ebonyi-20

Edo-17

Cross River-16

Kano-14

Rivers-11

Ogun-10

Delta-9

Nasarawa-8

Osun-8

Katsina-3

Imo-2

Kebbi-1

Borno-1