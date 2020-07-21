Markets In Ashanti Region Benefit From Gov't Disinfection Exercise

The second phase of the Nationwide disinfection exercise in the Ashanti Region has been done successfully. Over three hundred and thirty market centres were disinfected.

Speaking at the commencement of the exercise, the Ashanti Regional Minister, Hon. Simon Osei Mensah expressed his appreciation to all Assembly Members, MMDCEs, and the general public for their support during the exercise.

Hon. Simon Osei Mensah further commended the Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Hon. Halima Mahama and the Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Hon. Cecilia Abena Dapaah, for their great work in ensuring a successful second phase of the disinfection exercise in the Ashanti region.

The Military and police personnel provided security and supported the exercise. Zoomlion Gh LTD played a pivotal role in the exercise and supported with equipment and cars.

Some of the critical business centres disinfected were Dr. Mensah Market, Adehyee Market, Krofrom Market, Kejetia Market, Adum etc. The Minister reiterated the need to obey all the Coronavirus Pandemic protocols because regular hand washing under running water will help each and every individual in the fight against the virus.

The exercise was used to educate Market men and women to adhere to strict Social distancing and compulsory wearing of nose masks.

This is not the time to joke with the deadly Coronavirus Pandemic.

