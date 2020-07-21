Banda Murder: Seven Suspects Arrested

Listen to article

The Police says it has arrested seven suspects in connection with the murder of a teacher trainee, Silas Wulochamey at Banda in the Bono Region.

Police officials say details of the suspects and how they were picked up will be communicated to the public as soon as possible.

Silas, a 28-year old graduate teacher trainee from the Akim Oda Teacher Training College was allegedly stabbed on July 13, 2020, after he was accosted by some men at Banda Kabrono.

He was said to be returning from a visit to his pastor at Wenchi.

The incident is said to have happened at a voters’ registration centre following an altercation between some supporters of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

It reportedly began after some persons associated with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the constituency allegedly confronted brother of the MP for the area, Ahmed Ibrahim, over reasons not yet known.

Police in the Bono Region assured of investigating the circumstances that led to the death.

The Regional Public Relations Officer (PRO), of the Bono Regional Police Command, Augustine Kingsley Oppong, said they will conduct thorough investigations before making any arrest.

Family in grief

Meanwhile, the bereaved family is mourning the sudden demise of their departed relative.

Mother of the deceased, Serwaa Grace, who spoke to Citi News about her son's death said she is totally in grief .

“The atmosphere here is heavy with sadness. Everybody here is weeping. My son recently graduated from college and came to Wenchi only for him to be killed just like that. I have nothing to say for his killers. I leave everything into the hands of God. It is just painful that after several years of toiling to take him through school, I did not even get to meet him to congratulate him for graduating”, she lamented.

---citinewsroom