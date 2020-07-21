Voter Registration: 120 Applications Challenged In Hohoe; Three Disqualified

Three registrants in the ongoing voter registration exercise in the Hohoe Municipality have been disqualified and would not vote in the December 2020 general elections.

A total of 120 registrants have also been challenged on grounds of non-residency and non-citizenship by the end of phase three of the exercise in the Municipality.

Mr. Enoch Danso Agyekum, Hohoe Municipal Electoral Officer, who spoke to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the three were disqualified based on being non-residents.

He noted that one registrant was also challenged on the basis of not being of sound mind.

The Committee was made up of a representative from the Electoral Commission (EC), National Democratic Congress (NDC), New Patriotic Party (NPP), National Democratic Party (NDP), Convention People's Party (CPP), Ghana Education Service (GES), the Police Service and the traditional council.

A total of 33,407 registrants have been registered and issued voter identity cards in the Hohoe Municipality as at the end of Sunday, July 19, 2020.

---GNA