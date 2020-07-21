PROMOAFRICA Condemns Political Violence At EC Registration Centers

The Network of Journalists for the Promotion of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in Africa (PROMOAFRICA) has through a press statement condemned violence acts being experienced at registration centers in the ongoing Voter Registration Exercise.

Since the Electoral Commission (EC) commenced the compilation of a new voter register last month, it is almost as if incidences of violence are recorded at multiple centers every other week.

In the reported cases, the common variable is the alleged involvement of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) or National Democratic Congress (NDC) followers.

On Monday, a similar incidence occurred at Step to Christ registration centre in the Awutu Senya East constituency when the MP for the area Hon. Mavis Hawa-Koomson was touring some of the registration centers.

Making reference to that incidence which saw the MP firing a gunshot, PROMOAFRICA says it was very disheartening to see persons with disability on a wheelchair, aged persons, pregnant women, or lactating mothers at the polling station.

The group have therefore condemned the ongoing politically driven violent acts as they appeal to the National Security apparatus and the National Peace Council to step in and crack the whip without fear or favour.

“The Network of Journalists for the Promotion of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in Africa (PROMOAFRICA), per this statement condemn the growing act of political violence and shootings by known ministers of states and political actors at the ongoing EC registration centers across the country”, a statement signed by Mariam Nyarkoah Amponsah who is the Executive Director of the Group has said.

In addition, PROMOAFRICA is calling on H.E President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo to respect the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights on the Rights of Persons with disabilities in Africa to take appropriate and effective measures to protect and promote the rights and dignity of persons with disabilities.

Below is the full statement from PROMOAFRICA: