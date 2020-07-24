Accra Markets, Lorry Parks See Another Massive Disinfection, Fumigation

The second phase of the National COVID-19 Disinfection Exercise took off successfully this week and saw the cleaning of about 29 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in the Greater Accra Region.

The exercise is under the auspices of the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development (MLGRD), in collaboration with Zoomlion Ghana Limited.

The events were also used to check and enforce laws on those breaching the COVID-19 protocols.

Other markets visited by the teams included Kaneshie market, Mallam market, Makola, Odawna, Nima market, Korlebu market, Ashaima market, etc.

At the Agbogboloshie market, the military joined Zoomlion workers to desilt the gutters, cleared the litter from the main streets, and emptied litter bins. There was also strict enforcement of wearing of nose mask law at the Agbogboloshie market.

For his part, the Greater Accra Zoomlion General Manager, Mr. Ernest Morgan Acquah, stressed that one of the ways to ensure a clean environment was to disinfect the markets and after that “we assume that there may be insects and other rodents so the clean up is a mop-up.

According to him, “as Ghanaians, we shouldn’t wait for COVID before washing our hands but rather make it everyday practice,” adding that “that is why after the disinfection of 137 markets we have followed up with the cleanup exercise.”

“After the disinfection and clean up exercise, we have a team that will go out and educate the citizens on the need to observe the various protocols and make personal hygiene a priority,” Mr. Acquah disclosed.