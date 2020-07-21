Juaso: Nana Afrifa Foundation Cuts Sod For A Six-Unit Classroom Block At St. Andrew Primary School

Nana Afrifa Foundation (NAF), a not-for-profit organization in a ceremony cut the sod for the construction of a six-unit classroom block for the St. Andrew Primary School at Juaso in the Asante-Akim South Municipality as part of its efforts to provide quality education infrastructure to deprived communities.

The plight of the school came to the attention of the Foundation when school management formally wrote to the Vokacom Group, to support the renovation of the existing 40-year-old dilapidated school block and to ease congestion, therefore the immediate measures taken to construct a new six-unit classroom block for the school.

The six-unit school block when completed will accommodate about 270 students with a staff common room, a store, an office, and washrooms.

In attendance at the ceremony includes Juasohene, Nana Asafoaka Agyei Tabi I, Member of Parliament for Asante-Akim South - Hon. Kwaku Asante-Boateng, The Municipal Chief Executive of Asante-Akim South Municipal Assembly- Mr. Alexander Frimpong, The Director of Education- Mrs. Evelyn Karina Benewoe, The Headteacher of St Andrew's Primary School, and teachers of the school.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Executive Director of NAF, Mrs. Pomaah Owusu-Sekere said, “education is very important in today’s society and every child deserves the same chance as any other child anywhere in this country. This is why investing in education is one of the fundamental pillars in our CSR strategy at the Nana Afrifa Foundation.

We believe education is an empowerment tool and the best investment we can make in the lives of our children and the future of our country hence this project. We have no doubt that when completed, this infrastructure will contribute to shaping the lives and the future of our children in Juaso.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr. Alexander Frimpong, in his remarks noted that education remains the best legacy a government could give to its young people to enhance the social and economic development of the country. He observed that corporate bodies continue to augment the efforts of the government in providing a robust education infrastructure, especially in rural deprived communities.

In his remarks, Juasohene, Nana Asafoaka Agyie Tabi I, thanked the Foundation for coming to the aid of the school to improve the quality of education in his community and called on other corporate bodies to emulate this gesture, and called on residents to support the project.

The Member of Parliament for Asante-Akim South, Hon. Kwaku Asante-Boateng, said, “The benefits of this project to the pupils and the community when completed are immeasurable”. He thanked the Foundation’s swift effort for the construction of the school block.

Mrs. Evelyn Karina Benewoe, the Municipal Director of Education said the provision of modern educational facilities was critical to smooth academic work and praised the Foundation for the project. She further admonished all stakeholders in the community to offer any assistance the Foundation require to complete the project as scheduled to improve learning and teaching in the community.

The Nana Afrifa Foundation, established in 2019 serves as the Corporate Social Responsibility arm of the Vokacom Group with the core mandate to enhance quality education, improve health delivery, and economic empowerment of individuals and communities in Ghana.