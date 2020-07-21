No Minister Is Above The Law; Hawa-Koomson Must Be Arrested — CFF-GH To Police

The Community Focus Foundation Ghana is calling for the immediate arrest of the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Awutu Senya East Constituency, Mavis Hawa Koomson for firing a gunshot at a voter registration center on Monday.

The lawmaker allegedly stormed Step to Christ registration center in the Awutu Senya East constituency with armed men and fired sunshot to disperse the registrants.

Though she has admitted firing gunshot, she sais her action was to defend herself after being attacked by alleged NDC thugs.

In a press statement from the Community Focus Foundation Ghana, it described the actions of the lawmaker as reckless, very disgraceful, and a dent on the country’s participatory democratic governance.

“The Community Focus Foundation Ghana is scandalized by the reckless and sporadic shootings by the Minister of Special Development Initiative, Hon. Mavis Hawa-Koomson at a registration centre in the Awutu Senya East Constituency of the Central Region.

“CFF-GH considers the unfortunate incident very disgraceful and a dent on our participatory democratic governance. We condemn her misconduct in the strongest terms”, the statement signed by Mr. Richard Kasu who is the Executive Director of the Group has said.

CFF-GH is calling on the Ghana Police Service to take action and arrest Hawa Koomson to face the full rigours of the law since no Minister is bigger than the laws of the state.

“It's high time people in responsible positions are punished severely if they fall foul of the law irrespective of their status in society”, the statement emphasised.

Read the full statement below:

Press Release

21/07/2020

Rambo styled Mavis Hawa-Koomson must be arrested to face the law.

Ghanaians are to note that without Justice, Peace cannot be guaranteed.

Signed:

Mr. Richard Kasu

(EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR)

