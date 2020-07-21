WHO Concerned Over Continued Acceleration Of Covid-19 Spread In Africa LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned of rising coronavirus spread in sub-Saharan Africa. The WHO said there was “a continued acceleration of [Covid-19] transmission”. The organisation’s emergency chief Michael Ryan said what was happening in South Africa “may, unfortunately, be a precursor” and “a warning for what will happen in the rest of Africa”. “While South Africa is experiencing a very, very severe event, I think it is really a marker of what the continent could face if urgent action is not taken to provide further support,” he said. The WHO said cases in South Africa had increased by 30% in the past week, Kenya increased by 31%, Madagascar by 50%, Zambia by 57% and Namibia by 69%. Africa had reported 597,223 confirmed Covid-19 cases, including 9,691 deaths, by Monday according to the WHO statistics. ---BBC CoronavirusCovid-19Coronavirus pandemicWorld Health Organisation
