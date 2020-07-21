Big Boost For Ahafo Region In Fighting COVID-19

Listen to article

The government has presented a number of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) and a cheque of 40,640 Ghana Cedis to the Ahafo Regional Health Directorate to help fight the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the region.

The PPEs to be distributed under the auspices of the Regional Health Directorate to all health facilities in the six districts(Tano North, Tano South, Asutifi North, Asutifi South, Asunafo North, and Asunafo South) forming the region are 12,000 pieces of nose masks, 3,040 hand sanitizers, 20,000 hand gloves among others.

Presenting the items and the cheque on behalf of the government to the Regional Health Directorate at the office of the Regional Coordinating Council(RCC) at Goaso, capital of the region, the Ahafo Regional Minister, Mr. Evans Opoku Bobie explained, 1,140 cedis is to used to feed person tested positive of the disease in the region who are under the safe care of health experts.

Aside from this, 13,000cedis is to purchase drug to help boost the immune systems of all COVID-19 patients whiles the remaining of the stated amount must be used to buy important equipment to support and protect health workers.

According to the Regional Minister who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Asunafo North Constituency, the government is in full control of helping citizens to have an effective fight against the virus and the supply of these items and cheque are a true reflection.

He said all efforts are in place by the managers of the country to curb the spread of the virus so all must be rest assured. He mentioned that the government has vowed to provide all the essential materials to health experts to enable them to have sound minds in their line of duty in relation to COVID-19 fight.

He urged residents to keep on adhering to all safety protocols of the disease because it is unpredictable to tell when it will completely depart from the system. He disclosed that the government will keep on supplying PPEs among others to health facilities in all regions to avert the deadly virus.

On behalf of the Directorate, the Regional Health Director, Dr. Boakye Boateng thanked the government for the PPEs and the said amount of money which are of great importance to health facilities to assist combat the virus.

In his statement, health experts are more prone to the virus because of frequent interaction with patients so once the items are available to them as expected they will always deliver in accordance.

He assured the minister of fair distribution of the provided PPEs to all health facilities in the region to safeguard health workers and their clients. He further appealed to companies and individuals in the region to keep supporting health facilities with PPEs and other health items in this season where COVID-19 has taken the centre stage and making news globally.

Dr. Boakye Boateng pleaded with the people to respect all the COVID-19 protocols as directed by both the World Health Organization (WHO) and Ghana Health Service(GHS) to him avert the spread in the region.

The region which was the last to record COVID-19 case in Ghana is now with 116 positive cases meaning gradually the virus is infecting people.