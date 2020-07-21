COVID-19: Ghana’s Case Count Rises To 28,430; Death Toll Now 153 LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO The total number of COVID-19 infections recorded in Ghana has increased to 28, 430. This was after 763 new cases were confirmed on Monday, July 20, 2020. These new cases are from samples taken from the period from June 7 to July 16, 2020, according to health officials. The update by the Ghana Health Service also indicated that five more persons have died out of Coronavirus bring the death toll to 153 within the same period. 24,901 persons have recovered/discharged leaving the number of active cases at 3,376. The latest update from the Ghana Health Service shows that Greater Accra is still leading the national case count followed by the Ashanti, Western and Central Regions. Critical and severe cases Ghana Health Service in the latest update on the COVID-19 situation in Ghana notes that 25 persons are in severe conditions while eight others are in critical condition. The Ghana Health Service further notes that four persons who have tested positive for the virus are on ventilators. Regional BreakdownGreater Accra Region – 15,328Ashanti Region – 6,151Western Region – 2,310Central Region – 1,155Eastern Region – 1,087Volta Region – 511Bono Region – 421Bono East Region – 294Upper East Region – 282Northern Region – 271Western North Region – 216Oti Region – 147Ahafo Region – 116Upper West Region – 75Savannah Region – 57North East Region – 9 ---citinewsroom CoronavirusCovid-19Coronavirus in Ghana
COVID-19: Ghana’s Case Count Rises To 28,430; Death Toll Now 153
The total number of COVID-19 infections recorded in Ghana has increased to 28, 430.
This was after 763 new cases were confirmed on Monday, July 20, 2020.
These new cases are from samples taken from the period from June 7 to July 16, 2020, according to health officials.
The update by the Ghana Health Service also indicated that five more persons have died out of Coronavirus bring the death toll to 153 within the same period.
24,901 persons have recovered/discharged leaving the number of active cases at 3,376.
The latest update from the Ghana Health Service shows that Greater Accra is still leading the national case count followed by the Ashanti, Western and Central Regions.
Critical and severe cases
Ghana Health Service in the latest update on the COVID-19 situation in Ghana notes that 25 persons are in severe conditions while eight others are in critical condition.
The Ghana Health Service further notes that four persons who have tested positive for the virus are on ventilators.
Regional Breakdown
Greater Accra Region – 15,328
Ashanti Region – 6,151
Western Region – 2,310
Central Region – 1,155
Eastern Region – 1,087
Volta Region – 511
Bono Region – 421
Bono East Region – 294
Upper East Region – 282
Northern Region – 271
Western North Region – 216
Oti Region – 147
Ahafo Region – 116
Upper West Region – 75
Savannah Region – 57
North East Region – 9
