Damongo Police Intercepts Illegal Weapons

Two armed men are in the grips of the Damongo police for allegedly possessing illegal weapons.

The two were arrested at the Kojope community, a suburb of the West Gonja Municipality of the Savannah region by some military officers after a tip-off.

At the time of arrest, the suspects had in their possession four single barrel guns, some cartridges, and machetes.

Padfmonline sources say the two are residents of Kiblema in the Bole District.

Our sources at the police headquarters say investigators are working to ascertain what they were doing or going to do with the weapons.

But the NPP in the Savannah region is accusing the NDC of being behind the failed attempts to disturb the peace of the region.

According to the party’s Savannah Regional Communications Director, Mohammed Issah at a press briefing hours after the arrest, the two are NDC vigilantes, alleged to be protecting and transporting aliens to a registration center in Kojope to be entered into the voters' register.

He said the two are known NDC boys who work for the MP of the Bole-Bamboi constituency, Alhaji Yussif Sulemana, who it is alleged organized Ivorian illegal miners being escorted by the suspects to register at Damongo, so they can vote for his colleague, the Damongo MP.

But the NDC in a counter statement signed by its Savannah Regional Communications Officer denied the allegations, tagging it as a shameful attempt to equalize the thuggery of the NPP.

"Such fake stories are capable of causing serious tensions in the region...the security services, particularly the police must as a matter of urgency invite whoever is behind this false accusation for strict interrogation and hence be used as a scapegoat to deter others who may engage in such despicable acts in the near future,” he said.

Meanwhile the Municipal Chief Executive of West Gonja, Hon. Muhazu Saeed Jibril said information available to him indicates the two are worriers of Kiblemawura in the Bole traditional area.

Speaking in an interview with PAD FM at the Regional Police Headquarters after the suspects were brought in, Hon. Jibril said “we have the information they are worriers of Kiblemawura and that he sent them to accompany people to come and register in Damongo. If we find out he is the one who sent them, he will also be arrested. We want peace in Damongo so he shouldn't come here and cause problems for us”.