Kumasi: Markets, Public Places To Be Disinfected Tomorrow

The second phase of the nationwide disinfection exercise will commence tomorrow Tuesday, July 21 in Kumasi as part of efforts to limit the spread of the coronavirus which currently has affected some 27,667 persons in Ghana.

A statement from the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development said the exercise will last for two weeks, between Sunday, July 19 and Saturday, August 1, 2020, in all 16 regions in the country.

On the back of this, the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has disclosed that the fumigation exercise is set to happen in the Kumasi metropolis.

In a statement, the Assembly is thus informing “the general public especially traders, shop owners and transport operators that all the major markets (Kejetia, Central Market, Afia Kobi), Central Business District (Adum), public toilets and lorry parks in the Metropolis with the exception of Race Course and Bantama Markets shall not open to pave way for the exercise.”

Business in these places can resume on Wednesday, July 22 after 9 am.

The KMA is further pleading with the residents of the metropolis to “cooperate with us to ensure the success of the exercise”.

During the initial stages of the COVID-19 situation in Ghana, the government in collaboration with waste management giant, Zoomlion, undertook a similar exercise nationwide.

A number of markets, lorry stations, educational institutions and other public spaces were closed down to allow for the disinfection and fumigation.

This second phase will also be done in collaboration with Zoomlion Ghana Limited and its partners.

---citinewsroom