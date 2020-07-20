Contractor Denies Vowing To Lead Campaign Against Akufo-Addo

Mr. Ofori Larbi, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Asabea Construction Limited, has profusely denied vowing to lead a campaign against President Akufo-Addo in the coming general election, as being circulated on social media.

He said he had never made any such pronouncement and labeled the online publication as scurrilous and a political mischief.

“For the avoidance of doubt, I have not granted any interview or made those comments anywhere and have no intention of making same. “

The denial was contained in a statement he sent to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Accra.

He said “throughout my career, I have always endeavoured to remain independent and professional irrespective of the government in power and have at no point in time made any effort to meddle in party politics”.

He added that he had been doing his work as contractor without any impediments and had no issues with the government.

“I, therefore, find it extremely difficult to understand why anyone would want to destroy the reputation I have built overtime.”

He called for the people to ignore the publication with the contempt that it deserved as he made every effort to identify those behind the false publication.

—GNA