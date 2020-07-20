Two Armed Robbers Jailed 46years

A Ho Circuit Court has sentenced two notorious armed robbers to a total of 46 years imprisonment in hard labour.

Emmanuel Courage Banitsi, a 22-year old phone repairer, and Daniel Yeboah, 19, unemployed, were arrested in separate incidents and both were convicted on their own plea of charges including robbery and stealing during which some victims were raped.

Banitsi had been granted bail by the same court for his involvement in a previous robbery incident.

Meanwhile, Police have arrested Banitsi's accomplices, Bismark Azumah, who pleaded not guilty to the charges and has been remanded in Police custody while Prince Adu another accomplice is on the run, on the same charges.

The Court presided over by Mr Felix Datsomor, heard that the convicts, who operated mostly in the Ho Municipality, broke into homes and robbed victims at gunpoint.

According to the Police some of the victims were also forced to reveal the PIN codes of their digital money wallets.

The Court sentenced Banatsi to 33 years in prison, while Yeboah sentenced to 13 years in prison, while trial continued for other robberies and stealing charges.

Mr Prince Dogbatse, Police Volta Regional Public Relations Officer later told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that such activities were on the rise in the Municipality, and that the Command had “reviewed its operational strategies” to nib them in the bud.

—GNA